Pet snake found on Cape Cod; search on for owner

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police on Cape Cod are searching for the owner of ball python that officers recently found slithering around Hyannis.

The snake, which is said be about six feet long, was spotted and captured in the area of Franklin Avenue, according to the Barnstable Police Department.

The reptile has since been turned over to the MSPCA in Centerville.

Anyone who has information on the snake is asked to contact the animal shelter at 508-775-0940.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)