HARTFORD, Conn. (WHDH) — Some parents and students are saying two transgender teens from Connecticut had an unfair advantage when they took the top spots in the state championship for girls’ track and field.

Andraya Yearwood and Terry Miller, both sophomores in the Hartford-area, dominated at the meet last week with Miller taking first in the 100- and 200-meter dash and Yearwood coming in second in the 100-meter dash.

The transgender athletes, who identify as female, are receiving mixed opinions about their victories.

The state’s interscholastic athletic committee says student-athletes can compete for the gender-specific teams that they identify with. However, two petitions are circulating to change the state law.

“You have certain people who believe men are stronger and faster so I can understand if an athlete is born male, but competing as female, which what they identify with, some females will feel a particular way about it,” Manchester Resident Clinton Baker said.

Others say reversing the rule would be gender discrimination.

“If she identifies as a girl then I think she should be able to run in the race because she can use the ladies room, she can wear a skirt, why not run and play sports and stay active?” Hartford Resident Natasha Morgan said.

The policy has been in place in Connecticut for about a decade.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)