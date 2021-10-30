WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Little “Munchkins” in the NICU at an area hospital sported Dunkin’ themed costumes on Friday in celebration of Halloween.

UMass Medical Center’s tiniest patients were dressed as tiny donuts and lattes for this year’s Halloween theme, “UMass Memorial NICU runs on Dunkin’.”

“We’re loving these handmade costumes a latte. How ’bout you?” the hospital said in a Facebook post Friday.

Check out the post below to view all of the adorable photos.

