MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Dartmouth Street in Malden is closed from Ramsdell Road to Garnet Street after concrete fell under the overpass Wednesday night.

A car was hit during the incident.

Crews are working to assess the bridge and where the concrete fell. The roadway will stay closed until officials deem it safe, and there is no estimated reopening time.

Pedestrian access in the area is also limited as a safety precaution.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)