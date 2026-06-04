BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - After being captured in March, Penny the pig is enjoying her new home in a farm stall after nearly a year on the run in Bridgewater, her rescuers told 7NEWS.

Penny had been spotted roaming the streets of Bridgewater for months, appearing in backyards and sidewalks, even traveling through multiple snowstorms that blew through New England in the winter months.

She was eventually rescued on March 25, 2026, when a group of volunteers met in a backyard to help bring her to safety.

Tracy Smith was part of the rescue group, and said volunteers were eventually able to corral her into a crate. Smith said Penny was then taken to a friend’s barn where she has been living with other animals, including pigs, and away from the elements.

Amy Ramsey now has Penny in her care. Ramsey said she has seen a trend of people being swindled; thinking they are being sold a small pig, when in reality pigs can grow much larger and start to terrorize households without proper care.

“Pigs can’t be caught as easy as you think they are. This is the sixth pig that I’ve taken in that wasn’t supposed to get this big,” Ramsey said. “Pigs actually grow to 40, 50, 60, 70 pounds. Penny was probably one of those pigs that they thought probably wasn’t going to get more than 10, 20 pounds, if that. They’re sold under that suspicion that they’re not going to get any bigger, and here they are, big and needing a lot more care.”

Ramsey said Penny is now getting some much-needed rest from her travels, enjoying meals, and indoor shade.

“She’s made herself right at home here in my barn with my four other pigs and my chickens,” Ramsey said. “We’re so thankful for the people that have helped her, and have kept her safe during all sorts of weather.”

“She’s here, and she’s happy, and she’s being well taken care of,” Smith said.

Anyone who is interested in donating food or bedding to Penny is encouraged to contact Smith and Ramsey on their Facebook page – Penny the Wandering Pig.

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