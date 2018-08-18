FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A pint-sized Patriots fan performs a spirited rendition of the national anthem from his seat at Thursday’s preseason game.

Three-year-old Garrett was particularly moved by Boston Police Officer Kim Travers performance of that National Anthem at the Patriots preseason game against the Eagles on Thursday.

Garrett is the son of two Boston police officers.

B.P.D. says he may have what it takes to back them up in “Cop-Pool Karaoke.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)