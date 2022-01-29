PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency officials have opened a warming shelter in Plymouth after more than 11,000 residents lost power as the nor’easter’s fierce winds lashed the coastal town on Saturday morning.

Anyone without heat and electricity can seek shelter and ride out the storm at Plymouth North High School.

The Plymouth Fire Department is transporting people in need to the shelter.

Ferocious wind gusts have been whipping around snow for hours and high tide also caused minor flooding in the town.

