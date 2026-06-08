PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth police officer and her husband will appear in court Monday on child rape charges.

Samantha Pelrine, 31, and Daniel Forand, 37, are accused of grooming and raping a child at their home multiple times between 2018 and 2025.

The couple also face several other charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Both pleaded not guilty.

Accusations against the officer and her husband came to light when the victim, who is now an adult, filed a restraining order back in March.

Perline has been an officer with the Plymouth Police Department since 2022.

She was placed on paid administrative leave follwing her arrest.

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