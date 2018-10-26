Police: 16 arrested after 6 tons of cocaine found in shipment of bananas

(WHDH) — Sixteen people were arrested Thursday after a drug bust in Spain uncovered six tons of cocaine that was concealed in a shipment of bananas, officials said.

Spain’s National Police intercepted the shipment from Costa Rica at an industrial warehouse in the southern city of Malaga, according to a statement released by the agency.

Officers later raided 20 properties, arresting 16 people, while seizing more than $340,000 and several firearms.

Officials shared a video of the bust on social media.

