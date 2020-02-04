Police: 17-year-old arrested on gun, drug charges after foot chase in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old is facing drug and weapons charges after police say they found him with a loaded firearm and a small plastic bag possibly containing crack cocaine following a brief foot chase in Boston.

Members of the Youth Violence Strike Force were patrolling the area of Greenwood and Ellington streets Monday afternoon when they spotted three people who were known to them from prior interactions, according to Boston police.

As the officers approached, one of them “immediately clutched his waistband and began running away from officers,” prompting a foot chase to Ellington Street, where he was taken into custody following a brief struggle.

Police say they found a loaded Hi-Point Model 09 9mm Luger in the area where he had been running and a small plastic bag containing a substance believed to be crack cocaine was found during the booking process.

The Dorchester teen, whose name was not released because of his age, is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges including delinquent to wit: unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, and possession of Class B drugs.

