Police: 18-year-old man facing attempted murder charges after shooting at 3 people in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old man was arrested on a slew of criminal charges early Thursday morning after police say he fired a “ghost gun” at three people in a parking lot in Middleborough.

Matthew Noonan, of Hanson, is slated to be arraigned in Wareham District Court on charges including three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault to murder, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, possession of firearm without a serial number, carrying a firearm without a license, and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to Middleborough Police Chief Joseph Perkins.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots at the Herring Run park near the Nemasket River around 1 a.m. found the parking lot to be vacant but recovered two 9mm shell casings, Perkins said.

A short time later, an officer responding to a call for a disturbance learned that a 20-year-old Wareham man and a 22-year-old Middleborough man had been shot at. The vehicle they were riding in reportedly had been struck by a bullet.

A third victim, a 24-year-old Middleborough woman, was not with the men at the time.

There were no reported injuries.

Noonan, the alleged shooter, was later caught driving a silver Chrysler 300 sedan with a bird emblem on the hood, Perkins added.

A search of his vehicle is said to have yielded a 9mm handgun in the glovebox. The weapon did not have a serial number and police referred to the firearm as a ghost gun because the parts appeared to be purchased separately and assembled together.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shots being fired.

An investigation remains ongoing.

