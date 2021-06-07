QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old drowned after going to retrieve a ball in the water at a Quincy beach Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a person entering the water at Mound Street Beach and not resurfacing around 2:15 p.m.

Dive teams could not find the victim, but Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan said a local boater stepped in.

“The gentleman was in the area, spotted what was going on, and put his dive gear on very quickly, got in the water and made the recovery,” Keenan said.

The 19-year-old from Brockton was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Keenan said police learned he had run in to retrieve a ball that was in an area with a steep 20-foot drop-off.

“As he was going under, he waved to some of the people on the shore and they didn’t realize he was in distress,” Keenan said. “At that point, he went under and didn’t come up.”

In Dedham, rescuers rushed to a graduation party to help save a 17-year-old who became unresponsive in a pool.

People started giving the teen CPR until rescue crews arrived and took him to the hospital, police said.

A person was also pulled out of the water at Lake Gardner Beach in Amesbury.

The beach will be closed over the next few days.

Keenan wants swimmers to be aware of how deep the water can be and how cold the water temperatures are this time of year.

“The weather is really warm, as you can tell today, but the water is very, very cold,” he said. “A lot of times people will cramp up in that cold water and it makes it very difficult to try to get out and swim.”

