DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an unresponsive teenager was pulled from a pool during a graduation party in Dedham early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a possible drowning on Netta Road at 12:30 a.m. found a 17-year-old male had been pulled from an in-ground pool during a graduation party on the property, police said. Bystanders performed CPR and the teenager was taken to the hospital and is believed to be in critical condition.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating.

