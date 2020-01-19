Police: 2 hospitalized with hypothermia after truck drives into pond in Walpole

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized after their pickup truck crashed through the ice of a pond in Walpole Sunday, officials said.

Police and firefighters responding to reports of a crash on Oak Street found a truck that had driven off the road and into a pond, police said.

Both driver and passenger got out on their own,but were taken to a local hospital with hypothermia, according to police.

The truck was removed from 10 feet of water.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)