Police: 2 men facing drug charges after fentanyl, cocaine, $8.6K found in traffic stop

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing drug trafficking charges after police say they found about 14 grams of fentanyl, approximately two grams of crack cocaine, and more than $8,600 in cash, state police said.

Troopers driving in Brockton around 6:30 p.m. on Friday stopped a 2011 Nissan Altima on West Chestnut Street for suspected illegal window tint.

The vehicle turned into the driveway of someone unrelated to them without signaling. Troopers then observed the occupants of the vehicle engaging in suspicious movements.

After getting the driver, Ayoub Boubit, 23, of Arlington and the passenger, Antonio Martins, 24, of Brockton out of the car troopers discovered and seized approximately 14 grams of a substance believed to be fentanyl and about two grams of a substance believed to be crack cocaine.

Troopers also located more than $1,700 in cash on Boubit and more than $6,900 in cash on Martins.

Both men were arrested for trafficking in fentanyl and conspiracy to violate the drug laws.

Boubit was additionally charged with Possession with intent to distribute a Class B Drug and Trespassing with a Motor vehicle. He was also cited for illegal window tint and failure to signal.

Martins was additionally charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug, subsequent offense.

Both men were held on $1,000 bail pending their arraignment in Brockton District Court.

