WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teenagers involved in a fight at a school in Worcester assaulted police officers before being taken into custody on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers dealing with a minor issue at the Central Mass Collaborative on Higgins Street around 1:30 p.m. were flagged down by school administrators for an unrelated fight in progress, according to Worcester police.

The fight had been broken up before the officers arrived.

A preliminary investigation showed that a 14-year-old body had been kicked in the face by a 17-year-old boy and another 14-year-old boy while he was on the ground, police said.

An ambulance was requested to treat the victim.

When the 14-year-old boy involved in the fight saw the officers, he allegedly ran from the school building toward the railroad tracks.

Officers asked dispatchers to notify the railroad company to hold their trains.

The boy came out of the woods and approached the officers, but when the officers tried to speak with him, he balled his fist and pushed one of them, police said.

The officers took the boy to the ground and placed him in handcuffs, police added.

While the 14-year-old boy was in custody, the 17-year-old boy allegedly yelled and began sprinting toward the officers and the 14-year-old.

The 17-year-old began struggling with one of the officers and they fell onto the ground, police said.

The boy was taken into custody after a brief struggle, police added.

The 14-year-old boy is facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — shod foot, assault and battery, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

The 17-year-old boy is facing the same charges in addition to an interfering with a police investigation charge.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)