Police: 3 arrested after one brandishes gun during fight in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three men were placed under arrest after a reported fight and a person with a gun on Saturday night in Boston, officials said.

Officers responding to the fight and gun reported on Butler Street around 7:15 p.m. found three suspects matching a description given by police radio on Richview Street, officials said.

All three fled the scene on foot and attempted to jump the fence in a nearby backyard, police said.

Officers caught up with the suspects after a brief pursuit and arrested Darrin Brack, 20, of South Boston, Dominic Farrell, 19, of Dorchester and Jonathan Albert, 19, of Quincy.

Officers recovered a loaded gun, an undisclosed amount of cash and a digital scale covered in a white powdery substance, police said.

Farrell is accused of pulling the gun from his backpack and is being charged with possession with intent to distribute class B drug, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, buying/receiving/concealing stolen goods and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, police said.

Brack is being charged with possession of a class B drug, disturbing the peace and trespassing and Albert is facing similar charges.

