Police: 3 arrested in connection to Newton home burglaries

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said three people have been charged in connection to a series of burglaries in Newton in March, police said Saturday.

Police said Joiser Zapata, 36, of Boston; Joseph Sarro, 39, of Boston; and Ernest Woods, 52, of Boston, were arrested in Boston after an investigation.

Zapata was arrested on a warrant for receiving stolen property of more than $1,200, Sarro was arrested on a warrant for identify fraud and two counts of receiving stolen property of more than $1,200 and Woods was arrested on a warrant for larceny from a building.

