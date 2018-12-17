Police: 3 CA residents caught with 150 pounds of marijuana at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three California residents accused of trying to smuggle 150 pounds of marijuana in their suitcases were arrested at Logan Airport on Saturday, officials said.

Jerry McNair, 48, and Ladonna Hardman, 57, were arrested while retrieving their suitcases after arriving on an American Airlines flight out of Sacramento, according to state police

After receiving information suggesting the pair would be arriving with marijuana, state police say troopers and two federal Homeland Security agents waited in the baggage claim area and watched as McNair and Hardman met a woman and waited for their luggage.

Once McNair and Hardman retrieved their luggage, the investigators identified themselves and stopped the third woman, later identified as Saudia Watson, 37, of California, after she picked up a bag that looked similar to those taken by McNair and Hardman.

All three were arrested on marijuana trafficking charges after a search of their luggage revealed more than 150 pounds of marijuana.

They are expected to be arraigned Monday in East Boston District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)