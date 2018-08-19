Police: 3-year-old killed after being struck by car in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A 3-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle in Worcester Sunday afternoon, police say.

According to officials, police responded to 11 Laurel St. after receiving a report of a child struck by a car.

The boy was reportedly riding a bike on the sidewalk but wandered off the sidewalk and into the road when he was struck by a Nissan Armada that had pulled out of a parking spot.

The driver of the vehicle drove the victim and the victim’s father to the hospital, police say.

Officers responded to the hospital and found that the victim had died.

Police say the incident is still under investigation. There are no charges filed at this time.

