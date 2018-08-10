Police: 4 arrested in North Andover drug bust that nets cash, crack, fentanyl

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A drug operation in North Andover led to four arrests and the recovery of cash, crack cocaine, and fentanyl, police said.

Officers arrested three would-be buyers and a dealer on drug charges and recovered $5,400 in cash, 65 grams of crack cocaine, and 30 grams of fentanyl, according to a post on the Andover Police Department’s Facebook page.

