Police: 4, including roulette cheats, arrested during grand opening of Encore Boston Harbor

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people, including a pair of New York men accused of cheating at a roulette table, were arrested Sunday during the first day of operation at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, police said.

Jankelli S. Volquez, 27, and Hector Hernandez, 66, both of the Bronx, are facing charges including cheating and conspiracy after they were observed cheating at a roulette table, according to Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio.

Two others were nabbed for disorderly conduct and trespassing. A fifth person was issued a summons for heroin possession.

Traffic was “mostly moderate” throughout the day until about 7 p.m., when there was an increase in congestion on Route 99, Procopio said.

Troopers also assisted casino security with minor incidents, such as minors on the gaming floor, arguments, medical aid, and crowd control.

The crowds were said to be heavy throughout the day and night.

