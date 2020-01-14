BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Five suspects are facing numerous charges after they stole marijuana from another person’s car during a drug deal in a Brookline park early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at Dean Park around 1 a.m. spoke with the victim who said he had sold marijuana to a person that he knew when that individual and his fellow accomplices wrestled away his car keys, according to Brookline police.

The man who purchased the marijuana then used the victim’s keys to open the trunk of his car before stealing the victim’s additional marijuana and cannabis products, police added.

The victim allegedly suffered facial injuries during the altercation.

Detectives identified five suspects upon further investigation and confronted them at a residence in Brookline, police said.

Officers were allegedly let into the residence, where police say they located the marijuana and cannabis products that had been stolen from the victim.

It was also discovered that the suspects had collectively conspired to set-up the drug transaction with the intent to rob the victim of his marijuana, according to police.

The suspects, between the ages of 18 and 22, were arrested and charged with unarmed robbery, possession of a Class D controlled substance with intent to distribute, conspiracy to commit a felony and violation of controlled substances in a public park.

Their names have not been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)