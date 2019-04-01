Police arrest 2 on weapons, drug charges following traffic stop in Bernardston

BERNARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Mass. State Police arrested two people Saturday on weapons and drug charges following a traffic stop in Greenfield.

Police patrolling Route 91 in the early morning hours noticed a 2002 BMW sedan with a defective license plate lamp and a loud exhaust, and as they followed the BMW, also noticed the driver was having trouble staying within the proper lane boundaries, police say.

After pulling the car over and approaching the vehicle, police say they noticed the operator, Steven Hull, 50, and passenger Jennifer Sasso, 51, both of Brattleboro, Vt., moving around strangely while seated.

Police also say they observed paraphernalia commonly used in the consumption of crack cocaine along with packaging materials commonly used in the sale of illegal narcotics.

While speaking to the occupants, police discovered there was a loaded handgun in the vehicle, neither Hull nor Sasso were licensed to possess a firearm, and as a result were both taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle yielded 34 grams of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and fentanyl along with numerous prescription pills, more than $1,400 in cash, additional drug paraphernalia, a Hi-Point 9mm pistol, and eight rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Hull and Sasso were scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Greenfield District Court.

In addition to motor vehicle violations, Hull is charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, conspiracy to violate drug laws, felon in possession of a firearm, improper storage of a firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession of a Class B drug, possession of a Class A drug, and

possession of a Class E drug.

Sasso is charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute, conspiracy to violate drug laws, possession of a Class B drug, and

possession of a Class E drug.

