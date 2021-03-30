BOSTON (WHDH) - Police arrested a Boston man after he allegedly urinated on a transit police cruiser at the MBTA’s Newmarket Station on Monday.

An officer responding to concerns of people loitering and drinking alcohol at the commuter rail station around 4:30 p.m. found Rogelio Martinez-Vazquez, 39, of Boston, sleeping on a bench with a glass bottle of an alcoholic beverage shattered by him, according to transit police.

The officer woke up Martinez-Vazquez to see if he needed any medical attention or other services, in which Martinez-Vazquez, who showed signs of intoxication, responded negatively, police said.

The officer reportedly spent several minutes asking Martinez-Vazquez to find a more suitable place to sleep, during which Martinez-Vazquez initially refused before walking off the platform and toward the officer’s cruiser.

Martinez-Vazquez then began to urinate on the cruiser, moving his body in several directions in an attempt to urinate on as much of the cruiser as possible, police said.

He allegedly did not listen to the officer’s requests to stop.

Martinez-Vazquez also struck the cruiser’s window with his hand, police added.

He allegedly resisted being placed into custody but was ultimately brought under control and transported to transit police headquarters.

