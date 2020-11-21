Police arrest Cambridge stabbing suspect

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge man is facing an assault to murder charge after police say he stabbed another man in the leg late Friday night.

Officers responding to a stabbing outside 820 Mass. Ave. around 11:30 p.m. found a 47-year-old Cambridge man suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries, police said.

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Officers recovered a knife and arrested Jose DeLeon, 54, at his residence without incident.

DeLeon is being charged with assault to murder and will be arraigned at a later date.

CPD arrested a 54-year-old #CambMA man following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred last night outside of 820 Mass Ave. at approx. 11:30p. The victim – a 47-year-old Cambridge man – was stabbed in the leg. and sustained potentially life-threatening injuries. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/utpa22V6d4 — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) November 21, 2020

Jose DeLeon, 54, was arrested at his residence without incident. He will be charged with Assault to Murder. A knife was recovered by Officers. The victim was treated on-scene by Officers and medics with the @CambridgeMAFire and then transported to a local hospital. 2/2 — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) November 21, 2020

