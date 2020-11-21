Police arrest Cambridge stabbing suspect

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge man is facing an assault to murder charge after police say he stabbed another man in the leg late Friday night.

Officers responding to a stabbing outside 820 Mass. Ave. around 11:30 p.m. found a 47-year-old Cambridge man suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries, police said.

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Officers recovered a knife and arrested Jose DeLeon, 54, at his residence without incident.

DeLeon is being charged with assault to murder and will be arraigned at a later date.

 

