Police: Arrest made in Roxbury quadruple-shooting

An arrest has been made in connection with this triple shooting in Roxbury.

BOSTON (WHDH) - A career felon has been arrested in connection with a quadruple-shooting in Roxbury early Saturday morning, police said.

Anthony Sheffield, 30, of Dudley Street in Roxbury, has been arrested on three counts of armed assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and being an armed career felon, Police Commissioner William B. Evans said Sunday.

Evans praised the quick work of members of the department’s Gang Unit who captured Sheffield moments after the shooting.

“A lot of good work here, a quick response by the Gang Unit getting there, apprehending the individual fleeing the scene and a great turnaround in processing the scene that we were able to tie the gun to the actual crime,” Evans said. “Thank God no one has died yet in this particular incident.”

Officers responding to a report of multiple shots fired on Copeland Street just after midnight found three people in the street with gunshot wounds and another suffering from a graze injury. One of the victims was shot in the hand and the others were shot in the upper-body and left with serious injuries, police said.

Witnesses said a group of people was seen running down the street after the shots rang out.

Sheffield is expected to be arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

