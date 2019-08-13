Police arrest suspect accused of spraying pepper spray inside Red Line car

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are investigating after a person allegedly sprayed pepper spray inside a Red Line car Tuesday night.

A Red Line train traveling southbound was stopped at Andrew Station around 6:45 p.m. as officers placed a suspect into custody, officials said.

No one was injured and the scene was quickly cleared.

No further information was immediately available.

