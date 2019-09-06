Police arrest Westport man accused of repeatedly exposing himself to child

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Westport man is facing lewdness and weapons charges after police say he was found with loaded guns during an investigation into allegations he exposed himself to a child.

Logan Riley, 34, was arrested at his ex-wife’s residence in Easton by officers investigating a report that he had repeatedly exposed himself to a child under the age of 14, according to Westport police.

Riley allegedly admitted to having a Ruger 9mm pistol in an unlocked glove compartment in his car that he had a legal license to carry.

Officers executing a search warrant at his home on Hemlock Street say they found two gun lockers containing 10 rifles and locked boxes of ammunition.

Riley is charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct, two counts of reckless endangerment to a child and nine counts of Improper Storage of a Firearm.

