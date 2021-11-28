REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing man in Revere on Sunday.

State police said Giuseppe Leone, 75, was last seen driving a dark grey 2019 Chevrolet Colorado truck on Route 16 in Revere at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Leone is described as a 5-foot 8-inch white man with grey hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 978-538-6180.

