DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Dracut police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted on multiple counts of aggravated rape of a child, officials said.

On Tuesday, police issued a warrant for Gabriel Yepez, 43, of Lawrence, on three counts of aggravated rape of a child and three counts of rape of a child with force after investigating assaults involving a child known to Yepez.

Yepez may be driving a blue 2016 GMC Sierra with Massachusetts license plate 9TM477. Anyone with information is asked to call Dracut police at 978-957-2123.

