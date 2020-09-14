Police asking for help as they investigate banner hung at Canton MBTA station

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Canton and transit police are turning to the public for help figuring out how a banner that appears to read “Kyle Was Right” was hung at the Canton Junction MBTA station over the weekend.

Canton Police Chief Ken Berkowitz shared a picture of the hand-made sign on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-828-1212.

The @CantonMAPolice and the @MBTATransitPD are seeking to identify the origins of this sign that was hung at Canton Junction over the weekend. Anyone with information can call 781-828-1212. Thanks pic.twitter.com/SjMoQbzDLf — Chief Ken Berkowitz (@ChiefBerkowitz) September 14, 2020

