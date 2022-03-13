LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Lowell on Friday.

The incident occurred at the Santander Bank on Rogers Street shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to Lowell police.

The involved vehicle is a Honda Accord with New Hampshire license plates and a bumper sticker, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call the Lowell Police Department at 978-937-3200.

The LPD is looking to identify this suspect involved in a robbery that occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. on 3/11/22 at Santander Bank 794 Rogers St. The vehicle is a Honda Accord with NH plates and a bumper sticker. Anyone with information can call LPD at (978) 937-3200.



LPD5 pic.twitter.com/SHVrsREChH — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) March 13, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)