LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Lowell on Friday.
The incident occurred at the Santander Bank on Rogers Street shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to Lowell police.
The involved vehicle is a Honda Accord with New Hampshire license plates and a bumper sticker, police said.
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call the Lowell Police Department at 978-937-3200.
