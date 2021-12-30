FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking the public for help in their search for a missing Framingham woman.
Valentina Dariavach, 68, was last seen in the Boston area on December 20, according to the Framingham Police Department.
Dariavach may be wearing a black coat and carrying a leather purse, police said.
Anyone who sees Dariavach is urged to call the Framingham Police Department’s non-emergency line at 508-872-1212.
