FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking the public for help in their search for a missing Framingham woman.

Valentina Dariavach, 68, was last seen in the Boston area on December 20, according to the Framingham Police Department.

Dariavach may be wearing a black coat and carrying a leather purse, police said.

Anyone who sees Dariavach is urged to call the Framingham Police Department’s non-emergency line at 508-872-1212.

Valentina Dariavach, 68 years old , is missing out of Framingham. She may be in danger due to health reasons and weather conditions. Valentina may be in the Boston area. If anyone has information on her whereabouts please contact the Framingham Police Department 508-872-1212. pic.twitter.com/2gKWudtYHR — Framingham Police (@FraminghamPD) December 30, 2021

