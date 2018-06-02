Police asking for tips after fatal East Boston shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help after a man was shot and killed in East Boston overnight.

Boston police officers responded to a reported shooting just before midnight Friday outside the Shore Plaza East Apartments, located at 800 Border St.

The 29-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Commissioner William B. Evans is urging anyone who may know something about the murder to call the police.

“We need the public’s help here,” Evans said at the scene. “If anyone heard anything or seen anything, we’re looking for them to step up and help us get whoever is responsible for this death.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)