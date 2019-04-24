Police: Boston man nabbed in NY with 54 pounds of marijuana

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (WHDH) — A Boston man is facing a drug charge after police say he was caught with 54 pounds of marijuana in his car in New York on Tuesday.

A trooper who stopped a Lexus sedan on the Hutchinson River Parkway in New Rochelle about 6 p.m. arrested the driver, Simon Huang, 22, after finding three bags containing 54 pounds of marijuana in 46 separate heat-sealed packages, New York State Police said.

Huang was ordered held overnight pending his arraignment Wednesday in New Rochelle City Court.

His vehicle was impounded.

