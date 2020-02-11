Police: Boston officer shot knife-wielding man who stabbed victim in ‘very violent attack’

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer shot a knife-wielding man who tried to stab a second officer after repeatedly stabbing another man in Dorchester late Monday night, authorities said.

Officers patrolling the area of 208 Adams St. in full uniform and a marked police vehicle around 11:30 p.m. witnessed a 48-year-old man stabbing a 32-year-old man with a knife, according to Boston Police Commissioner William Gross.

“It was a very violent attack,” Gross said. “As a matter of fact, the victim was stabbed in the neck and twice in the back.”

One officer tried to stop the knife-wielding suspect from further stabbing the victim but the suspect instead tried to stab the officer, Gross added.

“Being in fear of not only the stabbing victim’s life as well as the officer, the officer’s partner discharged the department issued firearm, striking the knife-wielding suspect in the thigh,” Gross said.

The officers then reportedly rendered first aid and applied a tourniquet to the suspect’s leg.

Boston EMS transported the stabbing victim and the suspect to area hospitals, where they are both listed in stable condition. Their names have not been released.

The officers were uninjured.

The knife was recovered at the scene, Gross said.

Anyone with information that could help Boston police facilitate their investigation is encouraged to call 1-800-494-TIPS.

