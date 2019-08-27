Police: Cape man who crashed with 3 kids in car was falling asleep, high on Percocet

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod man who was allegedly dozing off behind the wheel and high on Percocet was arrested on Saturday after police say he crashed into a utility pole with three children in his car.

Noah Castellano, 36, of Yarmouthport, was arraigned Monday in Barnstable District Court on charges including operating under the influence of drugs, negligent operation, and child endangerment.

Officers responding to a report of a single-car crash in the area of Summer Street and Route 6A around 4:30 p.m. spoke with Castellano, who stated he was falling asleep while driving because he had taken illegally-obtained Percocet, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

Witnesses told police that Castellano’s KIA Sorrento nearly toppled another utility police prior to the crash.

Castellano was placed under arrest after officers determined he was impaired.

The three children, all under the age of 5, were not injured.

The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families was notified.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)