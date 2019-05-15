Police: Child rape suspect who cut off GPS bracelet caught at remote cabin in Bernardston

BERNARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A wanted child rape suspect who cut off his court-monitored GPS bracelet was tracked down in a remote cabin in Bernardston Tuesday night, police said.

Troopers Anthony Lavigne and Michael Szawlowski arrested the 49-year-old Bernardston man at a remote cabin off Haigis Branch Road about 9 p.m.

The suspect, whose name was not released, had been sought by police since May 10 after he cut off his court-ordered ankle monitoring bracelet following a domestic assault and battery at his home and fled to the cabin, according to state police.

He was ordered pending his arraignment Wednesday on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a family member, strangulation or suffocation, intimidating a witness, rape of a child with force, and indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over.

