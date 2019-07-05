Police: Child struck by vehicle at Constitution Beach

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 12-year-old child is recovering after being struck by a vehicle at Constitution Beach, police say.

State police say the child was struck in the parking lot at the beach on Bennington Street in South Boston at around 3 p.m.

The child was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Officials say they believe the child’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on air and online for more information.

