Police: Construction zone flagger hit by car dies

NEW HAVEN, Vt. (AP) — Police say a construction zone flagger who was hit by a car has died.

WCAX-TV reports that Vermont State Police Sgt. Chris Scrodin says 48-year-old James Alger died overnight Friday in a Vermont hospital.

Police say the Barre resident was directing traffic for a crew working on a rail line across Route 7 in New Haven when a car entered the construction zone and hit Alger.

Scrodin says it appears the car did not yield to Alger’s attempts to stop traffic with a sign. Police say the driver, 49-year-old Jennifer Bergevin of Middlebury, has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs and grossly negligent operation.

Efforts to reach Bergevin on Saturday were unsuccessful.

