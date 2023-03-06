BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a man was found dead from gunshot wounds at a home in Jamaica Plain Sunday night

Officers conducting a wellbeing check at 940 Parker Street just after 11:30 p.m. found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

The incident remains under investigation and no additional information has been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police at (617) 343-4470 or leave an anonymous tip by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)