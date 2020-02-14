Police: Dental assistant sexually battered patient who was getting her wisdom teeth removed

(WHDH) — Police have arrested a dental assistant who allegedly sexually battered an 18-year-old girl moments before she was slated to get her wisdom teeth removed, officials said.

Edwin Alvis, 37, of Land O’ Lakes, Florida, is facing a charge of sexual battery in connection with an incident at the Tampa Bay Institute of Oral Surgery on Dec. 6, 2019, according to a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The victim told investigators that Alvis was administering a sedative as she sat in a dental chair prior to surgery when he lifted her shirt and exposed her breasts, the report said.

Alvis also allegedly placed his hand in the victim’s pants, prompting her to push him away, investigators said.

During an interview with deputies on Jan. 2, Alvis is said to have denied the allegations and consented to a DNA swab. Results that came back on Feb. 12 reportedly matched DNA samples that were found on the victim’s body.

It’s not clear when Alvis will be called to court.

The incident remains under investigation.

