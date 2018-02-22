Police drop charges against one of two teens arrested for allegedly making threats against Rockland school

ROCKLAND, MA (WHDH) - Police have dropped charges against one of the two teens arrested for allegedly making threats against the high school in Rockland.

An investigation showed a teen’s cell phone was used by the other teen to call in that threat.

The student freed of charges did not know what the other student’s intentions were when they used the cell phone.

The threat was made in two phone calls to WHDH.

A security guard at WHDH answered the phone and alerted police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)