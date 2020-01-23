Police: Drug suspect who fled Chelsea traffic stop found working out at Planet Fitness

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A drug suspect who fled a traffic stop in Chelsea on Thursday was captured when police later found him working out at a Planet Fitness, officials said.

Troopers conducting a traffic stop on the Revere Beach Parkway encountered a 24-year-old Peabody man who was able to evade capture, prompting a massive manhunt, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The search led police to a nearby Planet Fitness, where troopers found the man attempting to blend in with other gymgoers, 7’s Steve Cooper reported.

It’s not yet clear what the man was wanted for. His name has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

On just one station 24 yr old Peabody man who touched off a manhunt in Chelsea before his capture at planet fitness is behind bars right now #7news pic.twitter.com/4uC41op5xy — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 23, 2020

Troopers from MSP-Revere Barracks searching for drug suspect who fled from a motor vehicle stop in Chelsea, area of Revere Beach Parkway and Broadway. Developing. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 23, 2020

State troopers searching for drugs after suspect who bolted from police in Chelsea was captured as he worked out #7news pic.twitter.com/zVJqQRKKkb — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 23, 2020

State Police say Peabody man is under arrest after he took off from troopers and tried to blend in by working out at planet fitness #7news pic.twitter.com/rQ0T5OfuOc — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 23, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)