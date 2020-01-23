Police: Drug suspect who fled Chelsea traffic stop found working out at Planet Fitness

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A drug suspect who fled a traffic stop in Chelsea on Thursday was captured when police later found him working out at a Planet Fitness, officials said.
Troopers conducting a traffic stop on the Revere Beach Parkway encountered a 24-year-old Peabody man who was able to evade capture, prompting a massive manhunt, according to Massachusetts State Police.
The search led police to a nearby Planet Fitness, where troopers found the man attempting to blend in with other gymgoers, 7’s Steve Cooper reported.
It’s not yet clear what the man was wanted for. His name has not been released.
An investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.
