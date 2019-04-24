Police: Drunken driver found with vodka, pot after head-on crash leaves 2 young children injured

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A drunken Taunton man was arrested Monday afternoon after police say he swerved into the opposite lane of traffic and struck an SUV head-on in Raynham, injuring two young children who were riding in his minivan.

Officers responding to a report of a head-on crash in the area of 1 East Britannia St. around 4 p.m. found a blue Chrysler Town and Country minivan and a red Honda CRV that had collided and were blocking the roadway, according to the Raynham Police Department.

Witnesses told police that 35-year-old Christopher Martin allegedly swerved into the opposite lane of traffic and struck the Honda.

Two children in Martin’s van, ages 7 and 5, along with the driver of the Honda, were taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say officers determined that Martin had been driving under the influence of alcohol and placed him under arrest.

A subsequent search of Martin’s van is said to have yielded two empty nips of vodka, an ounce of marijuana, and a digital scale.

Martin was expected arraigned Tuesday on charges including operating under the influence of liquor, two counts of reckless endangerment of a child, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, possession of an open container in a vehicle, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and marked lanes violation.

