Police: Drunken, drugged driver arrested after crashing SUV into Hingham sub shop

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorist operating under the influence of alcohol and drugs was arrested after they crashed their SUV into the front of sub shop in Hingham over the weekend, police said.

Officer’s responding to a report of a vehicle into a building on Rockland St. on Saturday found shattered glass all over the sidewalk and a white SUV lodged in the front of Victoria’s, according to the Hingham Police Department.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was arrested at the scene and charged with OUI drugs (second offense), OUI alcohol (second offense), and negligent operation.

No one was injured in the crash.

The shop has since reopened.

