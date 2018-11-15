WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly driver hit a 75-year-old pedestrian with his car in Weymouth Wednesday evening, police said.

The elderly woman was crossing the street in the area of 40 Park Ave. when a 78-year-old man from Weymouth struck her with a minivan, according to police.

The woman was transported to South Shore Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver stayed on the scene and police say he is cooperating with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)