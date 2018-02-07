Police find 14 ‘meth burritos’ during traffic stop

(WHDH) — Los Angeles police officers arrested a driver after finding more than 25 pounds of methamphetamine wrapped up as burritos inside a car during a traffic stop.

Officers in Angelino Heights found 14 foil-wrapped packages that looked like burritos in the car around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, according to local media.

The driver was charged with the transportation of narcotics.

Officers also confiscated a handgun and cash.

