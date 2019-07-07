Police find body of missing Tyngsborough man

TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after the body of a missing man was found in Tyngsborough on Sunday.

State troopers assigned to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office were alerted about 12:15 p.m. that the body of John Porter, 65, of Tyngsborough, had been found about 30 feet off Buckhill Road in a wooded area, officials said.

Porter had been reported missing on July 4 at about 12 p.m.

His death remains under investigation by Ryan’s Office and Tyngsborough police.

Foul play is not suspected.

